Ready for any mission. Ready for Lift Off.

Launch into a cosmic journey with Pineapple Diesel, a hybrid strain that fuses the celestial energy of the stars with the tropical essence of sun-soaked islands. Experience a burst of invigorating vitality as its energetic effects electrify your senses. The combination of tropical notes and gassy undertones creates a symphony of flavors that will transport you to another dimension.

Lift Off 5 Pack Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls, where tantalizing flavor meet the wonders of space, each terpene-rich pre-roll is meticulously crafted with high-testing flower and broad-spectrum distillate, ensuring an unparralled experience.

