Ready for any mission. Ready for Lift Off.

Embark on an interstellar journey with Purple Punch, the sativa strain that delivers a euphoric grape-infused escape. Feel uplifted, upbeat, and energetically charged as you revel in its cosmic effects. Let the tart and tantalizing notes of Purple Punch send your taste buds on a flavorful expedition. Experience happiness and euphoria like never before with Purple Punch, your ticket to an otherworldly adventure of joy and exhilaration.

Lift Off 5 Pack Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls, where tantalizing flavor meet the wonders of space, each terpene-rich pre-roll is meticulously crafted with high-testing flower and broad-spectrum distillate, ensuring an unparralled experience.

