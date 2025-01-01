Ready for any mission. Ready for Lift Off.

Dive into the galactic allure of Peach, the indica strain that offers a mellow and relaxed sensation like a cosmic embrace. Let its smooth and refreshing effects sweep over you, bringing a wave of tranquility. Indulge in the luscious experience of Peach, where every moment feels like a serene journey through the stars.

Lift Off 5 Pack Distillate Infused Pre-Rolls, where tantalizing flavor meet the wonders of space, each terpene-rich pre-roll is meticulously crafted with high-testing flower and broad-spectrum distillate, ensuring an unparralled experience.

