Lift Off Extracts Whipped Cherries Live Resin 1g
High Life FarmsResin
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Whipped Cherries is a cross of a female Cherry Cream Pie and a male Cookies and Cream F2. This strain brings in tart cherry flavors that are mellowed out by that Cookies and Cream smoothness.
About this brand
High Life Farms
License(s)
- MI, US: GR-C-001291
- MI, US: AU-G-EX-000351
- MI, US: PR-000317
- MI, US: AU-P-000348
