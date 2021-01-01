About this product
Banger hangers are the perfect platform for the ever popular quartz bangers. Each of these pipes has a joint set at 90 degrees making an ideal spot for your banger. This design is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. These design elements make banger hangers one of the hottest styles of glass on the market. This Rig in particular comes equipped with a free moving marble in the center of the piece to add to its cosmetic appeal.
