Logo for the brand High Mountain Health

High Mountain Health

710 Cheese

About this product

710 Genetics crossed Old School UK Skunk x Afghani creating this 50/50 hybrid.

Feelings/Effects: Happy, Relaxing, Social, Uplifting
Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Insomnia, Stress
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Pinene ･ Limonene
