High Mountain Health
ACDC
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
ACDC is a phenotype of the high-CBD strain Cannatonic (also known as the CBD Queen) that was selected by Dr. William Courtney after receiving a packet of seeds from its original breeder, Spain-based Resin Seeds.
Sin City Seeds crossed Cannatonic x Ruderalis creating this sativa-dominant hybrid that is very high in CBD.
Feelings/Effects: Very little psycho-activity, Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Focused.
Medical Relief: Pain, Stress, Anxiety, Inflammation, Epilepsy, Chemotherapy.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Pinene ･ Caryophyllene
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
