About this product

ACDC is a phenotype of the high-CBD strain Cannatonic (also known as the CBD Queen) that was selected by Dr. William Courtney after receiving a packet of seeds from its original breeder, Spain-based Resin Seeds.



Sin City Seeds crossed Cannatonic x Ruderalis creating this sativa-dominant hybrid that is very high in CBD.



Feelings/Effects: Very little psycho-activity, Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Focused.

Medical Relief: Pain, Stress, Anxiety, Inflammation, Epilepsy, Chemotherapy.

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Pinene ･ Caryophyllene