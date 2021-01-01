High Mountain Health
Blueberry Cough
Product rating:
About this product
50/50 Hybrid - Blueberry x Strawberry Cough
Feelings/Effects: Balanced, Uplifting, Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Medical Relief: Antiemetic, Inflammation, Stress, Anxiety, Depression
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Pinene ･ Caryophyllene
Feelings/Effects: Balanced, Uplifting, Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Medical Relief: Antiemetic, Inflammation, Stress, Anxiety, Depression
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Pinene ･ Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!