High Mountain Health
Caramel Ice
Product rating:
About this product
This indica-dominant hybrid strain is considered a Skunk variety and was grown by Positronics Seeds by crossing Caramela x Red Skunk.
Feelings/Effects: Uplifting, Social, Relaxed
Medical Relief: Muscle Spasms, Insomnia, Stress, Nausea
Dominant Terpenes: Humulene ･ Caryophyllene ･ Myrcene
Feelings/Effects: Uplifting, Social, Relaxed
Medical Relief: Muscle Spasms, Insomnia, Stress, Nausea
Dominant Terpenes: Humulene ･ Caryophyllene ･ Myrcene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!