High Noon Cultivation Co.

4 products
Product image for Nigerian Haze Wax 1g
Wax
Nigerian Haze Wax 1g
by High Noon Cultivation Co.
THC 77.04%
CBD 3%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Strawberry Banana Cartridge 1g
by High Noon Cultivation Co.
THC 81.13%
CBD 0%
Product image for Death Star Wax 1g
Wax
Death Star Wax 1g
by High Noon Cultivation Co.
THC 76.69%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Snoops Dream Wax 1g
Wax
Snoops Dream Wax 1g
by High Noon Cultivation Co.
THC 75.07%
CBD 0.2%