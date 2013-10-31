About this strain
Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.
Black Widow effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
