About this product
Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus meet earthy pine, putting a refreshing twist on the prolific OG Kush strain. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort. Whatever your symptoms, Green Line OG will get you where you need to be, day or night.
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.