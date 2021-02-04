About this product
Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.
About this strain
Lemon Bean is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Eddy
Lepp. Lemon Bean is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Bean effects include feeling energetic, focused, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Bean when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by West Coast Breeders, Lemon Bean features flavors like lemon, citrus and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lemon Bean typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Bean, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
