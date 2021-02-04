A 2021 Illinois High Times Cannabis Cup Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Sativa Flower Category (2nd place). Citrus-forward and refreshing, Lemon Bean is a cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on this palate. Effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.



Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.