Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal they use in other successful strains. The buds are sticky from large, well-distributed trichomes and olive green in color with small, amber crystals. Rollins’ aroma offers a strong citrus smell with lemon and fuel undernotes. This strain is known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.



Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.