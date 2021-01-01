About this product
A fine THCa extract starting with fresh-frozen cannabis that's expertly extracted and ran through a purification process to create a potent concentrate that's sand-like in appearance and consistency. Affordable and versatile, sand is the perfect option for adding to dabs, bowls, and 'rolls.
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.