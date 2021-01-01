High Supply
Super Lemon Haze Cannabis Oil 300mg
About this product
Broad-Spectrum Cannabis Oil that is derived from cannabis and expertly blended with botanical terpenes for increased flavor and aroma.
Designed for maximum affordability and convenience, our wide variety of options mirror specific strains and bring the heat without burning a hole in your pocket.
