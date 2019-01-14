Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.



Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.