THCA % 29



MAC-1, also known as “The MAC,” is a legendary hybrid born from Alien Cookies F2 x Miracle 15, delivering upbeat, balanced effects that make it perfect for any time of day. What sets MAC 1 apart? Only hand-selected growers cultivate this exclusive, top-tier flower, ensuring its unmatched quality and potency.



Its Instagram-worthy buds are nearly white, drenched in milky trichomes, and packed with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. Whether you’re looking to boost your mood, stay lifted, or simply vibe out, MAC 1 delivers flavor, potency, and pure visual fire in every hit.



Flavor and Aroma Profiles: Citrus, Diesel, Earthy

Genetic Background: Alien Cookies F2, Miracle 15

May Relieve: Depression, Fatigue, Stress

Strain Effects: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifted



read more