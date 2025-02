THCA % 25



Monkey Berries is a flavorful hybrid that combines the best of Strawberry Banana and Grease Monkey. Expect a sweet, berry-forward aroma with creamy undertones and a relaxing, yet happy, high. Infused with limonene-dominant terpenes, its sweet berry and citrus flavors make every puff refreshing and invigorating. Whether you’re tackling creative projects, powering through your day, or just vibing, Monkey Berries is the ultimate go-to strain for good times and positive energy. Ideal for stress relief and relaxation.



Flavor and Aroma Profiles: Berry, Fruity, Sweet

Genetic Background: Grease Monkey, Strawberry Banana

May Relieve: Anxiety, Pain, Stress

Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed

