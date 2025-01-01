Oreoz, also known as “Oreo Cookies” or “Oreos,” is a potent hybrid born from the flavorful cross of Cookies and Cream x Secret Weapon. This strain delivers a long-lasting, deeply relaxing high, making it perfect for kicking back and unwinding. Beginners beware—Oreoz packs serious potency, so take it slow!
Its rich aroma is straight out of a campfire night, blending sweet chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and a hint of diesel for an irresistibly smooth smoke. Ideal for evening use, Oreoz is a top pick for medical users seeking relief from appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression. Whether you’re chasing deep relaxation or a flavor-packed session, this strain is pure fire.
Flavor and Aroma Profiles: Creamy, Diesel, Nutty, Sweet Genetic Background: Cookies and Cream, Secret Weapon May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia, Nausea, Pain, Stress Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Hungry, Relaxed
