THCA % 27



Sundae Driver is an Indica-dominant hybrid that’s all about sweet, mellow, and creamy goodness. With light green and purple buds drenched in trichomes, it’s a feast for the eyes, too. High in myrcene and beta-caryophyllene, it offers laid-back, giggly, happy vibes. A tasty mix of Grape Pie and Fruity Pebbles OG, Sundae Driver’s smooth, fruity flavor is perfect for a fun, relaxing time.



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene and Beta-Caryophyllene

Flavor and Aroma Profiles: Earthy, Fruity, Sweet

Genetic Background: Fruity Pebbles OG, Grape Pie

May Relieve: Anxiety, Pain, Stress

Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed



read more