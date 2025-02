THCA % 31



Tangerine Tiger is a bold, Sativa-dominant hybrid with a rich lineage stemming from the 4th generation of Ch9 Aroma. Bursting with bright citrus flavors, this strain delivers a zesty, tangerine aroma layered with juicy notes of mango and pineapple. Perfect for daytime adventures, creativity, or just adding a little extra sunshine to your day, Tangerine Tiger brings an energizing and uplifting experience with every puff.



Flavor and Aroma Profiles: Citrus, Sweet, Tropical

Genetic Background: Tangie, Golden Tiger

May Relieve: Depression, Fatigue, Stress

Strain Effects: Creative, Energetic, Uplifted



