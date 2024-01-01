We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
HighDrate
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
15 products
Beverages
1:1 Strawberry Lemonade 200mg
by HighDrate
THC 100%
CBD 100%
4.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Lemonade 100mg
by HighDrate
THC 100%
Beverages
1:1 Hibiscus 200mg
by HighDrate
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Beverages
Lemonade 30mg
by HighDrate
THC 30%
Beverages
1:1 Hibiscus 60mg
by HighDrate
THC 30%
CBD 30%
Beverages
Passionfruit 30mg
by HighDrate
Beverages
1:1 Strawberry Lemonade 60mg
by HighDrate
THC 30%
CBD 30%
Beverages
Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 30mg
by HighDrate
THC 30mg%
Beverages
Lemonade 10mg
by HighDrate
THC 10%
Beverages
Pomegranate Blueberry Acai 100mg
by HighDrate
THC 100%
Beverages
Mango 100mg
by HighDrate
THC 100mg%
Beverages
1:1 Strawberry Lemonade 20mg
by HighDrate
THC 10%
CBD 10%
Beverages
Passionfruit 100mg
by HighDrate
THC 100%
Beverages
Mango 30mg
by HighDrate
THC 30%
Beverages
10:1 Passionfruit 110mg
by HighDrate
THC 10%
CBD 100%
HighDrate
