Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.