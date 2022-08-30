Higher Cultures offers High Terpene Extract (HTE) as our premium line of 510 vaporizer cartridges. High Terpene Extract is comprised of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids. We like to think of HTE as the "essence” of a cannabis strain, due to its concentration and purity of aromatic and flavor compounds. Using internally developed methods we remove lipids, xanthophylls, chlorophylls, and other undesirables that can muddle the true flavor of the cannabis plant at the time of harvest. HTE smokes for itself - you will find the flavor, high, and convenience incomparable.