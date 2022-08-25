Higher Cultures is proud to offer our first cured product in the form of Cured Resin Budder. By utilizing identical techniques, Budder is the cured version of our Live Resin Batter, an extraction whipped into a creamy buttery consistency, much like a confectionary treat. Each extraction we perform utilizes our proprietary targeted flavor optimization techniques to further enhance the taste and aromas, unlocking each strain’s true potential while removing harmful biomaterials typically found in cured-based products. Batches are hand-rolled and cut into treat-like shapes, prepared with Higher Cultures’ commitment to excellence - to provide a

consistently flavorful experience with each gram, every time. You can truly taste the craftsmanship that has gone into the creation of this economically conscious product line.