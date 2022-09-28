Our Live Resin Extract (LRE) formulation was developed to allow users to enjoy the flavor and substance of a fresh frozen extraction with the added benefit of affordability. They are perfect for those who want the best of both worlds: true flavor and high potency. LRE Carts offer consumers the essence of a strain captured during a fresh frozen extraction (i.e. High Terpene Extract) with augmented potency by infusing strain-specific THC distillate created in-house in our state-of-the-art Grants Pass facility. This combination provides a well-rounded, single strain, full-spectrum experience at a competitive price point.