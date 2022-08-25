About this product
Live Resin Sugar is produced not by separating the THCa present in the extraction, but rather letting it form into granular sized crystals soaked in terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. Our sugar is processed to maintain an easy-to-use consistency packed with the flavor and aroma locked into the extract. As one of our more affordable products, we are able to provide a terpene-rich experience at an economical price.
