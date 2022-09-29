About this product
The Higher Standards Premium Hemp Wraps are the perfect smoking companion for those who prefer rolling their own papers instead of glass. Made from fine hemp in the Dominican Republic, these slow-burning wraps are tobacco and nicotine free, and deliver smooth smoke.
FEATURES
Tobacco & Nicotine Free
Slow & Even Burn
Fine Hemp
No Running
About this brand
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
