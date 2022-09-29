About this product
Higher Standards teamed up with the iconic designer and potter Johnathan Adler to create the Hashish and Smolder Coaster sets - both a stylish and accommodating addition to any coffee table. Crafted from high end porcelain, these 4 piece sets deliver peace of mind by protecting against unwanted rings and burns.
About this brand
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
