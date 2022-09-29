About this product
Inspired by the creativity of artist Keith Haring, the K. Haring Bubbler combines street art and smoking culture while maintaining the premium look and functionality of the Higher Standards brand. The bell shaped bubbler is easy to hold and use and features thick borosilicate glass, a fixed bowl and a downsteam.
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
