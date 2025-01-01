The Higher Standards Glass UFO Carb Cap is the perfect solution for anyone looking to take full control of their rig experience. This quartz carb cap has a convenient easy-to-grip handle that allows you to direct airflow, ensuring no vapor is wasted. It’s crafted in the USA and designed specifically for use with the Higher Standards Quartz Banger.



Higher Standards was founded to provide true connoisseurs with the highest-quality smoking experience possible. Their collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind - those who put flavor first. The Glass UFO Carb Cap is part of this exclusive collection, and it's sure to become your go-to tool when enjoying any type of legal concentrate flower product.



The Glass UFO Carb Cap is built from high-grade quartz material offers excellent durability while still feeling light and comfortable in your hand. Its handle design makes it easy to maneuver around your rig, letting you perfectly direct airflow where needed. This ensures that every bit of precious vapor gets captured and that none goes to waste. With its precise construction, it fits snugly on top of your quartz banger so you can get maximum efficiency out of each hit.



Not only does the Glass UFO Carb Cap improve taste by trapping in all delicious terpenes, but it also helps conserve dabs thanks its airtight seal design which prevents precious wax from escaping out of the sides of your dab rig setup. Since it’s made from quartz material, you won't have to worry about accidentally overheating the carb cap either - a common problem when using metal caps.



For those who want their concentrates to taste as good as possible, investing in a quality carb cap like this one from Higher Standards is an absolute must! Not only will it ensure maximum flavor production and help conserve precious concentrates, but its easy-to-grip handle lets you take complete control over how much airflow goes through your rig - making sure that no vapor goes wasted. Whether you’re looking for better tasting hits or just trying to get more efficient use out of each dab session, this glass carb cap is an essential tool for any serious connoisseur!

