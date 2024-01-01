Loading...

Higher Veda Medicinals

Product image for Snuggle Capsules Capsules 100mg 10-pack
Capsules
Snuggle Capsules Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Higher Veda Medicinals
THC 102.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Snooze Capsules 100mg 10-pack
Capsules
Snooze Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Higher Veda Medicinals
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Buzz Capsules Capsules 100mg 10-pack
Capsules
Buzz Capsules Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Higher Veda Medicinals
THC 75%
CBD 0%