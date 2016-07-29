About this strain
Blue Sky is the sweet, candy-flavored offspring of LSD and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This indica-leaning hybrid is a great choice for unwinding, relaxing, and inducing laughing fits. Beautiful in appearance, these shimmering flowers give off blue and red hues when the light hits them.
Blue Sky effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
18% of people say it helps with headaches
Nausea
18% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Fidelity
Premium Cannabis grown by music producers with over 20 years expirience growing medical cannabis in the state of California.