Logo for the brand Highly Elevated Glass Gallery

Highly Elevated Glass Gallery

New Jersey's Headiest Smoke Shop
All categoriesDabbingSmoking

Weed grinders, pipes, bongs, & rolling

2 products
Product image for 8” Color Accented Beaker Bottom Bong w/ 14mm Slide & Ice Catcher
Bongs & Waterpipes
8” Color Accented Beaker Bottom Bong w/ 14mm Slide & Ice Catcher
by Highly Elevated Glass Gallery
Product image for Phoenix Star 5” Glass Pipe w/ Honeycomb Screen
Bongs & Waterpipes
Phoenix Star 5” Glass Pipe w/ Honeycomb Screen
by Highly Elevated Glass Gallery