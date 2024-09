Dual Cobra 3D Printed Unit with dual power cord. All Shells printed in house with PLA Plastic.



Best Size Cobra Coil For You?



XL Cobra Coil fits most standard 24-25mm quartz Bucket Styles ONLY



"Recommended heat temperature: 500-600 F"



*NEW v2 XXL Cobra Coil fits 30mm Buckets, XL & XXL Slurpers, HE Towers & Most QCB Scouts Quartz



"Recommended heat temperature: 600-650 F"



XXXL QCB Charmer Cobra Coil 36mm Wide "Not as tall to make sure joint doesn't get to hot"



"Recommended heat temperature: 500-600F



**heating coil not included**

