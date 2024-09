New DC Cobra Coil!! Enjoy a perfect temperature and untethered range of motion!! These are intended to be used as heating stations for your Quartz Buckets, Slurpers,Towers & Blenders.



Available in 4 sizes XL, XXL, v2 XXL or XXXL



Cobra Coils is compatible with all DC E-Nail Controllers from the last 10 Years. Best Torchless option on the Market!



"When used with a 3D printed DC E-nail front facing XLR port we strongly recommend using a DC Stand to use under the Cobra Coil for stability" (Due to the weight of the flex coil)



Best Size Cobra Coil For You?



* NEW Whiz Coil 20mm wide 45mm Tall Made for Eross 4.0 Whiz Quartz



XL Cobra Coil fits most standard 24-25mm quartz Bucket Styles ONLY



"Recommended heat temperature: 500-600 F"



v2 XXL Cobra Coil fits 30mm Buckets, XL & XXL Slurpers, HE Towers & Most QCB Scouts Quartz "MOST POPLUAR"



"Recommended heat temperature: 600-650 F"



XXXL QCB Charmer Cobra Coil 36mm Wide "Not as tall to make sure joint doesn't get to hot"



"Recommended heat temperature: 600-650F"



Deeper XXXL Cobra Coil 36mm Wide & 50mm Tall "Oversized Slurpers, Towers and Blenders"



"Recommended heat temperature: 600-650F"



**heating coil not included**

read more