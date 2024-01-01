Growth is good.



It all starts with a seed.



Over 150 million people use cannabis around the world.



Cannabis culture has grown for thousands of years and continues to thrive and expand — no matter its environment.



Flourish is a reminder to keep growing. Community is strength. Every obstacle is opportunity. And the plant — this community — is unstoppable.



The new Peak Pro is the pinnacle of hash technology. This premium smart rig delivers incredible flavor and unparalleled performance. Unlock the fullest potential of the plant with its single-button interface, deep customization via the Puffco Connect app, and patented 3D Chamber. Featuring the Joystick Cap and laser cut perc slots for improved water filtration, enjoy the best hash experience ever in two beautiful colorways – Onyx, Pearl, and the limited edition Flourish.



The future of hash is here.

