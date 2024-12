Our classic body butter, with the same dosage but half the size. Our Whipped Body Butter offers a luxurious experience while helping medicinally. It has a pleasant fragrance, and its luxurious ingredients, like natural shea butter, leave your skin soft and supple after. To make our Body Butter, we use two cannabis concentrates, CBD FECO and THC distillate; the CBD FECO is made through ethanol extraction, and the distillate is made through CO2 extraction. The combination of CBD and THC is what makes this body butter so effective; we also infused arnica flower into the coconut oil in-house.

read more