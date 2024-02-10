Our Breakaway Sour Gummies are the same flavors and sizes as our standard sour gummies. However, these have been made, so there are 20 mg of THC per piece and 5 mg of THC per quarter. They have clear score marks for people who do want less than 20 mg or for people with higher tolerance; You can just pop one!
Keep your eyes open for our new packaging, same great products just a new look! We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.