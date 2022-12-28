With Highly Rooted, you will experience a piece of authentic English Toffee. The texture is similar to a creamy caramel with a unique flavor, but in England, it is a toffee.



Our toffee is handmade in Vermont, made with ingredients we get shipped in from England, made by Michelle’s English mother, Lynn.



To make our toffee, we use a cannabis concentrate called distillate, the distillate is made through CO2 extraction.