With Highly Rooted, you will experience a piece of authentic English Toffee. The texture is similar to a creamy caramel with a unique flavor, but in England, it is a toffee.
Our toffee is handmade in Vermont, made with ingredients we get shipped in from England, made by Michelle’s English mother, Lynn.
To make our toffee, we use a cannabis concentrate called distillate, the distillate is made through CO2 extraction.
About this brand
Highly Rooted
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably, to enable us to provide patients free cannabis through the VCCN.
State License(s)
MANU020
SCLT0100