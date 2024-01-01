Fresh Pineapple THC:CBD Gummies

by Highly Rooted
One of the newest editions to our edible lineup is our THC and CBD Pineapple flavored gummies! This even ratio of THC and CBD is versatile for all times of the day when you need an even balance of cannabinoids. We use CBD FECO made here in Vermont to offer the entourage effect and pair it will a THC distillate to ensure they don't taste too much like cannabis.

We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.

License(s)

  • VT, US: MANU0020
  • VT, US: SCLT0100
