We have created this massage oil with THC, CBD, terpenes, and essential oils to help you relieve tension in your head! We chose jojoba as the carrier oil as it absorbs into the skin quickly. Each bottle contains 300 mg of THC and 300 mg of CBD; we use full-spectrum cannabis oil for the CBD, which gives us the entourage effect.



Ingredients:

Jojoba oil, Cannabis oil, Essential Oils, and Terpenes

15 mg of THC and 15 mg CBD per 1 ML

Directions: Dab onto the forehead and back of the neck, then massage in.



