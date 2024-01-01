Our new limited edition Mermaid Blend Gummies are the perfect addition to your summer! Our tropical flavors of Pina Colada, Pineapple and Banana are the summer blend you've been looking for! These are only available for the summer, make sure to grab some while you can!
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.