Introducing OG Vermonters: a farm-to-table hash rosin line crafted with the utmost care and dedication to quality and community. These Tangelo-flavored gummies are a delightful fusion of tangerine and an ancestral grapefruit variety, offering a burst of refreshing citrus with every bite.



Key Features:

+ Premium Hash Rosin: Made from the finest Old Growth Vermont flower, combining the traditional appeal of hash with the modern, solvent-free rosin press extraction method

+ Farm to Table: This line embodies farm-to-table essence, emphasizing high quality and sustainable practices.

+ Community Partnership: A collaboration with Old Growth Vermont, these gummies celebrate local partnerships and community-driven initiatives.

+ Iconic Design: Featuring the legendary Owsley Bear Stanley on the top label, a nod to our commitment to legacy and quality.



These gummies were crafted in collaboration with the very farmers who nurtured the flower. Partnering with Old Growth Vermont, these gummies are made from cannabis grown in Vermont soil, under the sun, by an eighth-generation Vermonter. Old Growth Vermont values regenerative farming, honors the legacy of cannabis, and is dedicated to fostering a unified cannabis industry.

