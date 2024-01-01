Experience tropical delight with our Pineapple Kush Cake pre-roll, a hybrid blend of Lemon Kush and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, boasting 22.95% THC and 28% TAC. The major terpenes—Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene—offer a unique combination of mood-enhancing and stress-relieving effects. This pre-roll delivers a balanced experience with calming relaxation from Lemon Kush and uplifting creativity from Pineapple Upside Down Cake, perfect for any time of day. In partnership with CRAV and Old Growth Vermont, 10% of proceeds support The Cannabis Retail Association of Vermont, making your purchase a meaningful contribution to our local community.
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints. Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably. At Highly Rooted, we prioritize quality, medicinal value, effectiveness, and affordability in our products.