Our Snoozeberry tincture is like our Snoozeberry gummies but in a convenient MCT oil-based tincture. This tincture contains equal amounts of THC, CBD, and CBN; these cannabinoids work together. The Snoozeberry Tincture contains small amounts of other cannabinoids like CBC, THC-A, and CBG, which also work well with the other cannabinoids. All the cannabinoids working better together is called the entourage effect.

