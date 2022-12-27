About this product
Our sour gummies are tart enough to get your mouth watering without overpowering the flavor
We currently offer our sour gummies in a mixed pack of watermelon, apple, and blue raspberry.
To make our sour gummies we use a cannabis concentrate called distillate, the distillate is made through CO2 extraction
About this brand
Highly Rooted
We produce high-quality but affordable cannabis products like edibles, topicals, and pre-rolled joints.
Highly Rooted is committed to providing Vermont with safe and quality cannabis products responsibly and sustainably, to enable us to provide patients free cannabis through the VCCN.
State License(s)
MANU020
SCLT0100