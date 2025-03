Note: This is a CBD only tincture with no THC content.

Experience the delightful fusion of flavor and wellness. Specially formulated for those who appreciate higher doses of CBD, each 1-ml serving delivers an impressive 333 mg of premium-quality CBD.

Infused with a delicious strawberry flavor, this tincture not only supports your wellness journey but does so with a taste you'll love. Whether you're looking to promote relaxation, manage stress, or simply enhance your overall well-being, our potent CBD tincture is designed to meet your needs.



read more