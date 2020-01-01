 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
HiGrade - Mobile Cannabis Testing

%THC testing & growing advice, in seconds!

About HiGrade - Mobile Cannabis Testing

Instantly test %THC of your cannabis flowers straight from your phone. Three photos are all you need to get a real insight into the health and quality of your bud. No lab equipment is necessary! Analyze your plant’s quality and %THC by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and HiGrade’s proprietary testing algorithms. Turn your camera phone into an accurate, portable testing station so you can better understand the product in front of you.

Analytics & testing

Available in

Canada, United States